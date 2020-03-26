From the Archives (March 26, 1920): Satyagraha Week.

Mr. Gandhi has circulated the following:- I hope you have read my proposal about the observance of what may be called the Satyagraha Week from the 6th to 13th April. I am hoping that during the week there will be no difficulty about collecting ten lacs of rupees. If there are volunteers of known respectability and unquestionable honesty we need have have no receipts but simple collection from all and sundry. Monied men and women can go out and collect in the quarters best known to them. But it is not so much the manner as matter which I wish to emphasise. I hope that there will no difference of opinion as to the desirability of passing the week in the manner suggested by me or of having a memorial in connection with the massacre of the 13th. In presenting the case to the people I would advise that the memory of the dead and not of the atrocity be treated as the impelling motive. I trust that those who do not approve of the method of Satyagraha will not on that account refrain from participating in the collection.