From the Archives (March 25, 1971): Bring changes in Constitution: Kerala CM

25 March 2021 00:15 IST

The Chief Minister, Mr. C. Achutha Menon, to-day [Trivandrum, March 24] called for “fundamental changes” in the economic and financial relations between the Centre and the States to enable the latter to stand on their own legs. These changes would have to be brought about by amending the Constitution, if necessary, he said. Mr. Menon warned that Centre-State relations would become “strained and create more difficulties” if the changes were not brought about or delayed. Mr. Menon was replying to the three-day general discussion in the State Assembly on the budget for 1971-72 presented to the House by him on Friday last. The Chief Minister agreed that there should be “revolutionary changes” in the economic and political fields for bringing about socialism, but said he could not subscribe to the view that till then they would not be able to do anything for the people or should not do anything.

