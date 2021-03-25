From the Archives (March 25, 1921): Revolutionary change in education

According to a writer in the Popular Science siftings, the time-honoured entrance examinations to the various educational institutions are now being dispensed with in the United States, substituting in their place tests based on the principle of mental alertness. This revolutionary change, forms the climax of more than a decade of research and experiment on the part of psychologists. And far from affecting the standard and efficiency of selection, the new test, we are assured by Prof. Robert G. Skerret, is calculated to eliminate many applicants, who are now able to gain admission by means by what he calls an ‘academic camouflage,’ and pick out the promising intellectual sheep from the unimprovable goats. And the question as to how the new method will fulfil the functions of the orthodox written examination, the Professor answers by saying that the volume and variety of an aspirant-student’s knowledge is not so important as his grasp of the basic principles involved, and his ability to apply these logically and quickly. The several tests devised to judge this capacity in the student comprise oral problems, to test ingenuity, to be answered without the use of pen and paper, the repetition of series of digits in normal and reverse order to test attentiveness and memory, moralisation from simple fables read out to the student, so as to test his grasp of the every-day social experience of men, and many others to judge the candidate’s capacity to visualise and exercise his imagination.