From the Archives (March 25, 1920): Our Rule in India.

Mr. R.C. Reginald Nevill writes: — Although almost every educated Indian desires a greater measure of political power for his fellow countrymen, there is much altogether outside the sphere of politics in India which must profoundly affect the future relations of Englishmen and Indians. In politics there are wide differences of opinion among Indians. The cleavage between Moderates and Nationalists now seems to be complete. Among Nationalists as represented in the Indian National Congress there exist also many grades of opinion. The Moderates gladly welcome the Montagu Reforms, and are prepared to do their utmost to make the Reform scheme a success. Some of the Nationalists also recognise gratefully the work which Mr. Montagu has done but while appreciating his efforts, and expressing their willingness to co-operate up to a point, they say frankly that they consider his reforms inadequate, and announce their intention of continuing to press for further and wider political power.