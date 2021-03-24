From the Archives (March 24, 1971): Promising steps to remove poverty

24 March 2021 00:15 IST

The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, stressed to-day [New Delhi, March 23] in his address to Parliament that the present Government had been returned to office on the clear pledge that the central objective of its policy must be the abolition of poverty. Mr. Giri said the people had asserted their sovereignty through the ballot box and given the Government a massive mandate for peaceful change which must swiftly and visibly alter the picture of poverty and alienation in our land. The President who was inaugurating a three-week interim budget session of Parliament gave the assurance that the Government will soon frame specific policies and programmes arising out of this mandate which will include a mid-term appraisal of the Fourth Plan. The President’s annual address to Parliament which is in the nature of a policy statement by the Government, has come to acquire special significance this time in view of the high expectations aroused by the ruling party’s election promises to usher in a more equitable social system.

