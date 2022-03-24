From the Archives (March 24, 1922) | Municipal meeting

Tirupur, March 21: A very important municipal meeting was held yesterday evening in the Council Hall when all councillors were present except the Chairman of the Municipality who is a factory owner and Rao Sahib, Vital Doss Ananjee Sait, a cotton merchant. In the absence of the Chairman Mr. Gnanapragasam Pillai, a nominated Councillor, conducted the proceedings. Many rate-payers including cotton merchants and factory owners were present to witness the proceedings. The subject to consider was, whether the system of night ginning and cotton press work in factories should be stopped or not. A petition in the name of the public was addressed to the Council that night work in factories should put an end to, as the great noise produced by the twenty-one factories situated within the Municipal limits continuously for four or five months did great harm to the public in many respects.