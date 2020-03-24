From the Archives (March 24, 1920): A homily to the teachers.(From second Editorial)

The address delivered by the Hon’ble Sir P. Rajagopalachariar before the Conference of teachers held under the auspices of the Madras Teachers’ Guild in the Hindu High School on Friday last is of the nature of a homily to the teachers in the presidency coupled with a glowing eulogy to the educational achievements of his ex-chief, Lord Pentland. He said that his study of the Parliamentary Blue Books gave him the impression that if the educational system of Scotland had emerged from a condition of chaos to a condition of orderliness it was due to two successive Secretaries of Scotland — Lord Beauchamp and Lord Pentland. Fortunately for us there was no chaos in our educational system before the arrival of Lord Pentland and while feeling grateful to the noble Lord for whatever he was able to do to advance the cause of education in this presidency we regret to state that “throughout his term of office which extended to nearly seven years” no definite policy was laid down with regard to the future programme of education in all its phases.