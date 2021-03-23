From the Archives (March 23, 1971): Bhutto buffeted by E. Pakistanis

23 March 2021 00:15 IST

Mr. Z.A. Bhutto, the West Pakistan political leader, received a rough welcome when he arrived in Dacca yesterday [Dacca, March 22]. A heavily armed escort could not save him from being roughly manhandled by demonstrators. Several hundred East Pakistani youths greeted Mr. Bhutto, East Pakistan’s alleged enemy number one, with boos and shouts of “Go Back Bhutto” when his car drew up at the International Hotel. Beside him in the car were two soldiers with bren guns. As two officers and an armed guard accompanied him into the hotel lobby, the crowd surged in after them and pressed Mr. Bhutto into a waiting lift. The lift, attended by hotel staff wearing large independent Bengal flags on their jackets, stalled for six minutes. Then when Mr. Bhutto at last arrived at the seventh floor, where his suite was located, waiting Awami youths pushed him back into the lift and pressed a button forcing him to descend back to the ground floor - where he was shot up to the seventh floor again. He later moved four floors up to the top of the hotel. On leaving the President’s house later after his long meeting with Gen. Yahya, he told the press: “Everything will turn out all right. That is as much as I can tell you right now.”

