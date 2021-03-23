From the Archives (March 23, 1921): The Indian Mathematical Society

23 March 2021 00:15 IST

The Indian Mathematical Society (founded in 1907) held its Third Conference at Lahore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 26th, 27th and 28th, 1921. His Excellency Sir Edward D. Maclagan, K.C.S.I., K.C.I.E., Governor of the Punjab, has kindly consented to open the Conference on Saturday 26th March 1921 at 11 A.M. Sessions will be held on the last day in the Town Hall, Lahore and on the 2nd and 3rd days in the Law College Buildings (near the University Library). The business to be transacted will be — On the First day the address of the Chairman of the Reception Committee, Opening Address of His Excellency Sir Edward D. Maclagan, the Report of the Society by the Hon-Secretary Prof. D. Kapadia, and the Presidential Address by Mr. Balak Ram — I.C.S. There will be a garden party in the evening at 5 P.M. on the same day. On the second and the third days, there will be put before the Conference some 20 papers by the several members of the Society on various Mathematical subjects, followed by discussions as time permits.

