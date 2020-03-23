From the Archives (March 23, 1920): Budget session: Savarkar brothers.

At the Imperial Council’s Budget Session, Mr. Khaparde asked: a) Is it a fact that Mr. Savarkar and his brother have not been given the benefit of the Royal amnesty? b) Is it not a fact that Mr. Savarkar and his brother had once in 1915 and another time in 1918 submitted petitions to the Government? c) If answers to a) and b) be in the affirmative will the Government be pleased to state the circumstances by reason of which they have not been released according to the terms of the amnesty?

The answer to a) is in the affirmative b) two petitions were received from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar through the Superintendent, Port Blair. In the former, he offered his service to the Government during the war in any capacity and prayed that a general amnesty be granted to all political prisoners. The second petition was confined to the latter proposal. No petitions on either of those subjects have been received from Ganesh Damodar Savarkar c) Because their release was not considered to be compatible with public safety. Their cases are however being re-examined.