From the Archives (March 22, 1971): Thant’s message on earth day

22 March 2021 00:15 IST

The U.N. Secretary-General, U Thant, hailed Earth Day to-day as the start of a “new chapter of United world history”. He spoke — and rang a Japanese-contributed Peace Bell, at what the U.N. Office of Publication has called as a ceremony “proclaiming March 21 as ‘Earth Day’. “It is the first day of spring. He said that in view of the arms race, over population, poverty, materialism, violence and the deterioration of the natural environment, an “Earth Day” has become suddenly necessary to remind us of the fact that our planet is perishable. “All of us, especially the leaders of the world,” he said, “must have the vision, the courage, and a new broadly based sense of human solidarity to join our thoughts, our hearts and our forces to change the present course of detrimental man-mad events and divisions...”

Advertising

Advertising