From the Archives (March 22, 1921): A Sedition Trial

The sensational sedition trial of Hpoongyi U. Ottama, the first of its kind in Burma, came on for hearing on the 21st before Mr. Upohla, District Magistrate, Pyapon. The compound, corridors, balconies, and the court house were thronged by enormous crowds, numbering not less than fifteen thousand, consisting of Burmese ladies and men, Indians and an admixture of Chinese. Crowds of Buddhist worshippers gathered together at the jail gates with golden umbrellas to shelter Hpoongyi Ottama from the burning sun as the Hpoengyee surrounded by a police cordon stepped out of the jail. Burman ladies and men and Indians “shitcei” (Burmese word for salute) the great priest and spread silk pawas and turbans four and five deep for him to walk over up to the Court house. It was a sight for the gods to see. All, especially ladies, bent down on the knees with floods of tears. A dozen lawyers with U. Pu, Barrister, led the defence. U. May Oung, Government advocate, appeared for the Crown. After the preliminary application for transfer was refused, U. Pu, asked for an adjournment and the case was adjourned for the 31st March to enable the defence to apply to the Chief Court for transfer. Hpoongyee We Fullah harrangued crowds from the different centres to keep peace of mind and peace even against provocation. The accused U. Ottama was requested by the District Magistrate to advise the crowds in the balconies not to make noise and a few words from him silenced the crowds.