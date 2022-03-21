From the Archives (March 21, 1972) | School for training of priests

Trivandrum, March 20: A school for training "tantris" (priests) in temple rituals is being started by the Kanchi Kamakoti mutt at Thirunavaya in Malapuram district. It will offer a six-year course to batches of 12 boys at a time. Sri Kalpuzha Divakaran Nambudiripad will be in charge of it. Eight boys have already joined the course. Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam formally inaugurated the school here yesterday. He asked the teachers and the boys to recite some "dyana slokas" and himself joined in it. Stressing the need for the school, the Swamigal pointed out that even the few tantris, left of the vanishing order of priests, were turning their children to other vocations. He appealed to the public to help the growth of the institution. He wanted the diversion of surplus funds from temples for this purpose, as was being done by the Hindu Religious and Endowment Boards in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for similar purposes. The school will be run by the "Tantra Vidya Peedam" which was inaugurated earlier by the Sankaracharya. The students will be given a stipend of Rs. 50 per month. The Sankaracharya presented to Sri Chitra Thirunal, former Travancore Maharaja, two shawls.