From the Archives (March 21, 1922) | Destruction of foreign cloth

Mr. M. Singaravelu, Eka Thalaviar writes:-

With a view to carry out the sacred wishes of Mahatmajee for collecting and destroying foreign clothes, the following instructions were given to the various captains charged with the work, in the different wards of the city: The collection should be made only through persuasion and no temptation or compulsion should be offered to the discarders of the foreign cloths. Discarding should be purely voluntary, and the volunteers should visit house to house and request the discarders to give away foreign cloths or throw them in Congress carts. There should be no discourse, discussion, addresses or lectures on the way. Clothes collected should be taken to a safe place and burnt under the direct supervision of the Captains. There should be no noisy demonstrations or crowded followings allowed during such collection. In case of noisy demonstrations or when the authority should prohibit the collection the captains should forthwith stop and details should be reported to the Head Quarters.