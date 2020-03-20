From the Archives (March 20, 1920): Franchise for Indian Women.

Mrs. Jinarajadasa writes: - I enclose a copy of a Resolution passed at a large representative meeting of the citizens of Wellington, the Capital of Zealand, on the 11th February. I shall be glad if you will publish the resolution and this letter, in your paper.

Since have been travelling through New Zealand and Australia I have found every where very great interest is taken by the people of these countries in the development of Indian women. There is invariably a good deal of ignorance as to the conditions in India, and a general idea that the women in India are a suppressed and uneducated class. I have, in each large centre that we have visited, held meetings, and a very great deal of interest has been shown, and the people have been astonished to find out how large a part the women play in the national life in India, and the interest that they have taken and the work that they have done in connection with their enfranchisement. The people in Australia and New Zealand feel that, if India is to be acknowledged as an equal by all the other parts of the Empire, the women of India must necessarily occupy the same position and status as the women in the other parts of the Empire, and, therefore, they feel that a measure of women’s suffrage should be passed by the Indian Legislative Councils.