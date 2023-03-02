March 02, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

Ootacamund, March 1: Sheer cussedness seems to be the cause of the wanton destruction of 1,500 acres (650 hectares) of eucalyptus and 80 acres (32 hectares) of bamboo plantations of Tamil Nadu Forest Department on the night of February 14 in Munnanad and Erumad revenue villages in Gudalur taluk of the Nilgiris District resulting in a loss of Rs. 5,29,000. This includes damage caused to seven sheds, an oil engine and the seven-month-old eucalyptus and bamboo nurseries. It was a heart-rending night to see the devastated plantations either burnt down or trampled upon evidently by hundreds of people. After going round the ravaged areas, one feels that it was all a well laid plan to wreak vengeance upon the Tamil Nadu Government for the lawful measures taken by it to evict hundreds of encroachers on government land. According to Mr. Swaminathan, Collector of Nilgiris, over three-fourths of encroachments had been regularised by the issue of 3,000 pattas and over 90 percent of persons to whom pattas had been issued were Malayalees. This, he added, gave the lie to the allegation that Malayalees were being singled out for eviction. Enquiries show that inflammatory speeches were made at meetings in Gudalur town.

