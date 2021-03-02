From the Archives (March 2, 1971): Elephant comes to poll booth

02 March 2021 00:15 IST

A mahout, who took his baby elephant with him to a booth in the Saidapet constituency in the City [Madras, March 1], was turned back by the police. Urchins in the locality, clustering noisily around the animal, and its keeper distracted voters for a time. The mahout came to the booth and cast his vote after leaving the elephant at a nearby temple.

“Rahu kalam”, the 90-minute period observed as inauspicious by the people, kept queues thin till nine in the morning in some areas of the City.

An 85-year-old woman, who arrived at a City polling station riding piggy back on her grandson, found to her dismay that her age was given in the electoral roll as 38. She was allowed to vote after she had convinced the polling officials that the error was not of her making.

