ADVERTISEMENT

Consulate dispute
Premium

March 02, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

London, March 1: The foreign office has received note from the United States Government stating that it is the latter’s intention not to reopen the consulate Newcastle upon Tyne, which was closed in September last, following the withdrawal by Britain of the consulates, due to the allegation that difficulties were put in the way of visas of passports of passengers who did not promise to make the voyage on American vessels. It appears that Britain offered to withdraw the charges against the Consul and Vice-Consul without prejudice, provided the Consulate is reopened. The American Government, however, considers that thorough investigation has shown conclusively that the charges were unsubstantiated and demanded exoneration of the officials which Britain refused to do, hence the American decision. The dispute is curious because both sides are within their legal rights and no international law is involved. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US