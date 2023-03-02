March 02, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

London, March 1: The foreign office has received note from the United States Government stating that it is the latter’s intention not to reopen the consulate Newcastle upon Tyne, which was closed in September last, following the withdrawal by Britain of the consulates, due to the allegation that difficulties were put in the way of visas of passports of passengers who did not promise to make the voyage on American vessels. It appears that Britain offered to withdraw the charges against the Consul and Vice-Consul without prejudice, provided the Consulate is reopened. The American Government, however, considers that thorough investigation has shown conclusively that the charges were unsubstantiated and demanded exoneration of the officials which Britain refused to do, hence the American decision. The dispute is curious because both sides are within their legal rights and no international law is involved.