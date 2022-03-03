From the Archives (March 2, 1922) | Need for reform

From the issue of March 2 as there was no issue on March 3, 1922

Do the officials and the frantic Anglo-Indians really believe that by these methods they will make Burma contented or loyal to the British rule ? If the Burmese were a nation of cowards or slaves, such measures might produce this effect. But the Burmese are neither cowards or slaves. They are men. They have self-respect, courage and a fierce patriotism. Men such as they will never bow the knee before the despot not quail at the threat of imprisonment. Rather such illegal act — for illegal it is in the spirit and not in the letter — will spur them fresh efforts to rid themselves of a system of Government which stays its power on arbitrary force. What Burman so base but will not feel it an insult to live under a system of Government which usurps to itself the right to seize and fetter men at its own will ?

This is what comes of trying to rule a people not with their consent but against their will. The bureaucracy has always withheld from the Burmese political freedom; it now deprives them of individual freedom. At one blow it has killed all faith alike in its desire for liberty and for justice.