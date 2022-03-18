From the Archives (March 18, 1972) | U.S. food aid to Bangla

Washington, March 17.: About 60 per cent of U.S. relief aid for what was "East Pakistan" is being reprogrammed or cancelled, the State Department disclosed yesterday. The disclosure came following claims by Senator Edward Kennedy that the Nixon Administration had misled the American people on the extent of U.S. aid actually reaching the war-torn nation. The Department spokesman Mr. Charles Bray, said that of the total U.S. commitment to "East Pakistan" relief of $158 millions, between November 1970 and November 1971, $97 millions represented Food-for-Peace dollar sale agreements with the Government of Pakistan. To deliver this food to Bangla Desh would require renegotiation of the agreements with the new Government in Dacca, which the U.S. has not yet recognised. Mr. Bray insisted that the U.S. had provided enough food to prevent famine and that there were enough stocks on hand to meet the needs of Bangla Desh through the dry season ending in June. Mr. Kennedy, who heads the Refugee Sub-Committee, yesterday contested the State Departments version of the food needs. He said they were, and remained massive. Mr. Bray said that the differences of interpretation were due to technicalities and semantics. "Much of the commitment we have made over the last year was with the Government of Pakistan", he explained. "In a technical sense these commitments will not be carried out." — Reuter.