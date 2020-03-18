From the Archives (March 18, 1970): Are taxpayers in U.S. honest or artful?

Americans are either the world’s most honest taxpayers or the world’s most ingenious tax cheaters. Very few are ever convicted of failing to give the Government its due (says a report in the International Herald Tribune). Only 561 persons out of 110 million individual taxpayers were judged guilty of tax fraud in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 1969. Are Americans really 99.9995 per cent honest with their taxes? The, Internal Revenue Service concedes that it may miss a cheater now and then, but its officials are convinced that most people pay their taxes fully – if not always cheerfully. The revenue service investigated 8,273 cases of possible tax fraud in the last fiscal year. It recommended prosecution in 1,139 cases. A total of 649 indictments were obtained and 561 persons pleaded guilty or no contest or were convicted after a trial. These figures involve only hard-core cheating. Thousands of additional persons gave themselves the benefit of the doubt in figuring out their tax returns and some of them were caught. But they usually paid up when they received a deficiency notice from the Government.