From the Archives (March 18, 1922) | Police commended

The Government have received detailed reports on the disturbances which occurred in Madras on January 13,1922, the day of the arrival of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, and they have examined the action which was taken to deal with them. The disturbances occurred in widely separated quarters of the City and the most serious of them took place in localities where they were least expected. While agreeing with Messra, Pelly and Happell that an error of judgement was committed by the Sergeant and 2 Sub-Inspectors, with a party of police who passed by the Round Thana between 10 and 11 a.m. on that day the Government are satisfied that the Police Force as a whole including those detachments which had been drafted into Madras from the Mufassal performed their duties in an exemplary manner under the very trying conditions which were imposed upon them.