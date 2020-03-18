From the Archives (March 18, 1920): Lord Meston’s Award.(From an Editorial)

The decision of Lord Meston to reserve 28 seats for non-Brahmans is a matter of much surprise to us. In view of the acute controversy which has raged round the question for some time past it is bound to cause profound disappointment and grave disquiet among the non-Brahmin community. Lord Meston has given grounds in support of his decision, and there is no doubt that it can be justified on theoretical considerations. It must be remembered however that the arbitrator has not descended from the clouds, and that he was not to give his decision independently of all the conditions and circumstances which have rendered his decision necessary. The Joint Select Committee’s Report provided that the Brahmans and the non-Brahmans should in the first instance be invited to settle the question of the reservation of seats for non-Brahmans among themselves failing which the decision should be referred to an arbitrator appointed for the purpose by the Government of India. Two conferences were held on the subject among leading members of the Brahmans and non-Brahmans, the second one with Lord Willingdon in the chair.