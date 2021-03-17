From the Archives (March 17, 1971): Emergency declared in Ceylon

The Government of Ceylon has declared a state of emergency with effect from midnight to-night [March 16]. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, is due to broadcast to the nation to-morrow morning when she is expected to tell the people about the situation in the country. The “Che Guvera” insurgent group which has come under strict police surveillance consists mainly of educated unemployed youth. They have been holding secret classes in various parts of the country on guerrilla activities. Several of them have been arrested by the police but they have had to be subsequently released as no specific charges could be brought against them under the present laws. The Government is now reported to be framing legislation to give wider powers to police to investigate insurgent activities. During the past few days, there have been several cases of sporadic violence. One of these incidents was the attack by a mob on the American Embassy in Colombo with hand bombs. Following this attack, two embassy cars were burnt and five others were damaged, while a police inspector who was stabbed by the mob died three days later in hospital.