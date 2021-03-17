The feeling is growing among people interested in the matter that the Madras School of Arts has fallen upon evil days. As we have more than once pointed out, the school does not now enjoy about half the popularity that it did in the days of Mr. Havell. It would appear that pure art is seriously neglected in the School, while in the matter of industrial art it has yet to establish a reputation. Mr. Hadaway, the present Principal of the School, appears to be a gentleman who prefers the Arcadian methods of education. He is an enthusiastic exponent of the doctrine that "anatomy and geometry has never yet been of real service in making an artist" and expects his students to be geniuses to blossom forth, solely by dint of hard work in drawing from figures of objects and without the adventitious aid of anatomy and geometry, into great artists. Mr. Hadaway's position that the importance of the ability to draw accurately cannot be too strongly emphasised as a fundamental equipment of an artist is understandable, but, surely, one who sticks to mere drawing for all time to come can never become an artist.
A hundred years ago March 17, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (March 17, 1921): Madras School of ArtsFrom an Editorial
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 12:15:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-march-17-1921-madras-school-of-artsfrom-an-editorial/article34084854.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story