From the Archives (March 17, 1920): Is “Malayalee” A Caste?

17 March 2020 00:15 IST

The “West Coast Spectator” writes: -

We know that Malabar and many matters concerning it are full of mystery in the imagination of the people of other districts in this presidency and we know that many educated men outside this district are wonderfully ignorant of the history and geography of Malabar, the commonest mistake being that this place is still ruled by an ancient Raja. But we are surprised to find in an official statement that the people of Malabar belong to a ‘Malayalee’ caste! We find this in a statement issued by the Madras Government showing the names of all Public Prosecutors and Government Pleaders in the Moffusil and the caste or community of each individual. There are three such ‘Malayalees’ in the list. Viz. Mr. C. Krishnan Nair (Madura) Dewan Bakadur T.C. Narayana Kurup (North Malabar) and Mr. A.V. Govinda Menon (South Malabar). These gentlemen are described as ‘Malayalees’ under caste or community, along with Reddiyars,Christians, Eurasians, Mudaliars and Brahmans.

