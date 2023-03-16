(From the Archives, March 16, 1973) New method to cure oral cancer

March 16, 2023 12:55 am | Updated March 15, 2023 10:48 pm IST

Madras, March 15: A new method to cure oral cancer through transplanting tissues evolved in the Government Royapettah Hospital, Madras was unique in the world, Dr. H. Voigt, an international cancer expert from Germany, told a press conference here to-day. Dr. Voigt said that he visited the hospital to-day and was shown several interesting cases of oral cancer by the Superintendent, Dr. M. Narayanan, who had used surgery to deal with oral cancer. Dr. Voigt pointed out that surgery was the “number one weapon” to fight cancer, particularly oral cancer, when the disease can be localised. He felt that it should be possible to cure about 30 to 40 per cent of such cases provided it was detected sufficiently early. Tumours as such in the body might not cause any harm but when they become malignant and spread over the entire human body and acted independently, mere surgery was not of great help. While in certain cases of localised cancer, radium therapy might help, it was no use when the cancer spread all over the body, the expert said. Dr. Voigt, who was visiting India for the second time, met leading cancer specialists in the city and discussed the latest advances in cancer therapy. He said in India, incidence of oral cancer was 20 per cent.

