HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

(From the Archives, March 16, 1973) New method to cure oral cancer
Premium

March 16, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

Madras, March 15: A new method to cure oral cancer through transplanting tissues evolved in the Government Royapettah Hospital, Madras was unique in the world, Dr. H. Voigt, an international cancer expert from Germany, told a press conference here to-day. Dr. Voigt said that he visited the hospital to-day and was shown several interesting cases of oral cancer by the Superintendent, Dr. M. Narayanan, who had used surgery to deal with oral cancer. Dr. Voigt pointed out that surgery was the “number one weapon” to fight cancer, particularly oral cancer, when the disease can be localised. He felt that it should be possible to cure about 30 to 40 per cent of such cases provided it was detected sufficiently early. Tumours as such in the body might not cause any harm but when they become malignant and spread over the entire human body and acted independently, mere surgery was not of great help. While in certain cases of localised cancer, radium therapy might help, it was no use when the cancer spread all over the body, the expert said. Dr. Voigt, who was visiting India for the second time, met leading cancer specialists in the city and discussed the latest advances in cancer therapy. He said in India, incidence of oral cancer was 20 per cent.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.