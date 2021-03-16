Bangla Desh, as East Pakistanis have been calling their troubled land, was on the verge of unilateral independence to-day [March 15] with Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman announcing that he was taking over control from the military authorities. Mr. Rehman made the announcement just as the ultimatum given by the Martial Law authorities to employees of defence undertakings who had been staying away from work in response to his call for non-co-operation was about to expire. He had earlier asked the employees to defy the ultimatum which threatened them with dismissal and imprisonment if they did not resume by 10 a.m. to-day. Mr. Rehman along with his announcement issued a 35-point directive for the administration of the province. He stopped short of total independence by excluding military undertakings from the purview of the directive.
fifty years ago March 16, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (March 16, 1971): Mujib takes over control in East Pak
Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 12:15:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-march-16-1971-mujib-takes-over-control-in-east-pak/article34076644.ece
