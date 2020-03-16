From the Archives (March 16, 1970): Kurds of Iraq

16 March 2020 00:15 IST

The present regime in Iraq has claimed that it has settled the problem of the Kurdish minority in a manner that would “ensure brotherhood for all time” between Kurds and Arabs. Only a few months ago, the Baathist regime was actively encouraging the opponents of Mustapha al-Barzani, the veteran Kurdish leader, in a sustained effort to weaken him. Groups backed by Baghdad were even reported to be actually fighting al-Barzani’s rebel forces. The Kurds, who inhabit the northern provinces, have been demanding a separate State and in pursuit of this goal they have been waging a guerilla war against the Government since 1961 and have often carried out acts of sabotage in the northern oil fields. While the Government could not suppress the Kurdish revolt the guerrillas were also not able to capture any important town and set up a rival regime there. The stalemate has apparently led to a settlement under which the Kurds have obviously been granted a great degree of autonomy. In turn the Kurds have agreed to end hostilities and accept the oil-bearing areas as belonging to the whole nation even though they are situated in Kurd-controlled regions.

How lasting the present agreement between Barzani and the Iraqi Government is going to be would naturally depend upon how long the latter continues in power. Coups have become so common in Iraq that it would be rash to forecast anything. The present regime has been reported to be not representative of all Iraqis and that it is, for all practical purposes, dominated by the Sunni minority. The Kurds are said to be closer to the Shias. Traditionally not much love is lost between Kurds and Arabs. But, if the present settlement reverses this historic trend, it would certainly be a most desirable one. In any case, it has the merit, for the present, of strengthening Baghdad’s hands in its dispute with neighbouring Iran over border questions. The militant Kurds have been a constant source of trouble not merely to the Iraqi Government but also to the Governments of Syria, Turkey and Iran at various times in the last 40 years during which they have sought in vain for a state of their own.

