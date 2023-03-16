(From the Archives, March 16, 1923) Price of salt in Pudukotah

March 16, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST

Pudukotah, Mar. 14: The announcement by the Finance Member of the Government of India to double the duty on salt has made that commodity dearer in price. Under a convention, entered into by the Pudukotah Durbar in 1887 with the Government of Madras, the manufacture of earth salt in Pudukotah has been suppressed since in return for an annual subsidy paid by the latter to the State for Rs. 38,000 as compensation. The proposed increase has made salt sell at six Madras measures a rupee in the local market when according to the recent Administration Report of the State, salt was obtainable at “20 Madras seers per rupee”. It is understood that the State officials are awaiting the result of the debate that will be raised in the Indian Legislatures on the increase and then move in the direction of getting relief in the matter.