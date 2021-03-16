From the Archives (March 16, 1921): Professor and his prejudice

Professor F.J.C. Hearnshaw, a well-known student of European history and a great admirer of the orthodox variety of democracy, writes, in a recent book of his, with reference to Egypt and India: “I believe that if the real will of the inarticulate multitudes of both countries could be accurately ascertained, it would be found that what they ardently desire is not the setting up of a constitutional apparatus which they have not as yet the capacity to work, but rather the continued maintenance of the just and ordered rule of the British administrators.” All this only means that even Professors, who we are disposed to imagine follow reason rather than instinct, have their own pet prejudices and are guided by them in their conduct in life, for the fact is, as the New Statesman reviewer of his book points out, “a man who can hold such a belief about Egypt at the present day must either be completely ignorant of the facts, or allow his wishes to influence his belief to such an extent as to make his opinions of very small value.” Possibly, if Professor Hearnshaw studied facts at close quarters, he might persuade himself to alter his opinion, even as Mr. Curtis or, nearer home, Mrs. Besant did who, holding the view ten years ago that it was impossible to plant English democracy in India for which she said the country was unfit, was later on convinced that the English system of responsible government was the ideal thing for India.