From the Archives (March 16, 1920): Indians in the Madras Port Trust.

We are very much surprised at the elections to the Port Trust by the Madras Traders Association, at its meeting held on Friday last. When about two years ago, at the time of the amendment of the Madras Port Trust Act, this Association was given an additional seat on the Port Trust, the number being increased from one to two; we had our own misgivings as to how far the Government were justified in acceding to their request. The amendment of the Act was introduced for a different purpose altogether. But in the course of the Council debate, the representative of this Association was allowed to bring forward this amendment as an extraneous matter, though it did not find a place in the amending Bill and the Government conceded to the request of the Association. Till some years ago the strength of the Indian element on the Port Trust was three; but as a result of the strong agitation in ‘The Hindu’ and on the complaint of the public as to the inadequacy of the Indian representation by only three members, the Government agreed to set apart an additional seat for Indians out of the four seats.

Two of these seats were filled in by election by the Southern Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the remaining two by nomination of Indians by Government. Thus, for the past several years, the Indian element was represented on the Board of Trustees by not less than four. In the year 1918 just before the amendment of the Port Trust Act came up before the Council, the Traders Association made a representation that the interests of that body were inadequately represented by one member. They requested that one more seat might be given to them and this request received favourable consideration in view of the fact that among its members, there were not only European traders, but also Indian traders.