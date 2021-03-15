From the Archives (March 15, 1971): Rival claims for forming Govt. in WB

Both the Congress (R) and the marxist-led United Left Front in West Bengal to-day staked their claims to form a coalition Government in the State after the verdict of Wednesday’s Assembly election showed that no single party or Front has secured an absolute majority in the 280-member House. With results for only four of the 277 seats still outstanding, the Congress (R) has captured 105 seats and the ULF 121. Election for three seats has been countermanded. The break-up of the ULF tally is: CPM: 109; RCPI 3; Biplabi Bangla Congress 1; Forward Bloc (Marxist) 2, ULF-supported Independents 4, and Workers Party 2. The ULF at an emergency meeting this evening decided to request the Governor, Mr. S.S. Dhavan, to invite it to form a Ministry by virtue of its being the largest single bloc in the new Assembly. The meeting elected Mr. Jyoti Basu as leader of the Front and said in a statement that the ULF was prepared to form a Government on the basis of its programmes. The statement expressed the hope that the need for such a Government in West Bengal would receive the most serious attention of other parties, groups and individuals outside the Front which had adopted an “anti-Congress stand”. Asked at a press conference whether the ULF was prepared to initiate discussions for a coalition with other parties, Mr. Basu said “we will definitely discuss with them if they came forward to find meeting points”.