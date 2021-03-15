From the Archives (March 15, 1921): A plot of land.(From an Editorial)

We cannot congratulate the Madras Corporation on its resolution passed yesterday to relinquish a good portion of land in Napier Park for the purpose of the Suguna Vilasa Sabha building a theatre on it. The plot is an extremely valuable one, and should be reserved for the benefit of the public in general and especially of the poorer classes of people in the city. The arguments against the motion were put forcibly before the meeting by Mr. Devadoss, Rev. Mr. Leith, Major Russell, Mr. Vyasa Rao, Dr. Kamath and others, and it is regrettable that they did not prevail. The resolution was carried by a narrow majority, 15 Councillors voting for and 14 against it. Among the former were, it is said, a number of members of the Suguna Vilasa Sabha. During the discussion Major Russell pointed out that the Councillors who were members of the Sabha would do well to refrain from voting on the resolution.