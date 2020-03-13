From the Archives (March 13, 1920): Women candidates. (From an Editorial )

It is much regretted that the amendment in the District Municipalities Bill empowering women to stand as candidates for seats in Municipal Councils was rejected in the Legislative Council. Lord Willingdon and Sir P. Rajagopalachariar did not, we think, take up the right attitude, and the matter should have been left to the judgment of the non-official members. There is not much force in the argument that competent lady candidates will not be forthcoming. If such is the case there can be no harm in enacting an enabling provision. Such a provision will create deep interest on the part of the female voters in the civic affairs. It will stimulate the progress of female education and quicken the growth of intelligence and knowledge of public affairs among the female population. The general body of voters may well be credited with knowing whether lady candidates in the localities concerned are competent to discharge the duties of Councillors. The world is moving rapidly and even the Indian atmosphere is surcharged with a strong impulse urging men and women to go forward and to march energetically with the times.