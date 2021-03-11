From the Archives (March 11, 1971): Aus PM votes himself out of office

Mr. John Gorton was replaced to-day [March 10] as Prime Minister of Australia by the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, Mr. William McMahon, after a crisis meeting of the party here [Canberra]. Mr. Gorton’s Press Secretary, Mr. Tony Eggleton, told reporters that Mr. McMahon had been elected leader of the Liberal Party in the Government. He said Mr. Gorton was defeated in a confidence motion at the Liberal Party meeting. Mr. Gorton is the new Deputy Leader. The bombshell decision rocked Parliament House after almost three hours of tension. Mr. McMahon was sworn in as Prime Minister later in the afternoon. Mr. Gorton was elected leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister on January 9, 1968, after former Prime Minister Harold Holt disappeared while swimming. Mr. Gorton faced a confidence motion moved by Victorian Liberal, Mr. A. Jarman. A secret ballot resulted in a tie with 33-all without Mr. Gorton’s vote. He then declared he no longer had the support of the party and cast his vote against himself to make it 34-33.
