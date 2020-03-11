From the Archives (March 11, 1920): Declaration of Rights.

Last evening at the Soundarya Mahal, Mr. A. Rangaswami Aiyengar, Editor of the “Swdesamitran” delivered a lecture on the “Declaration of Rights” for the benefit of students in the city. The Principal of the Law College presided. The learned lecturer discussed his subject from a purely legal and academic point of view, and studiously avoided considering the expediency, the political necessity or otherwise of a Declaration of Rights for Indians...[He] gave the essential limitation of such rights as were understood in the countries of the West. He then took his audience through the different stages in the growth of the constitution of different countries, including Great Britain, France and America and pointed out how after considerable agitation, the principle of the Declaration of Rights of the citizens came to be established. He referred more especially to the struggle between the rulers and the people in England for the recognition of this principle, ever since the time of the Magna Charta, which he said was nothing less than a Declaration of Rights. All progressive constitution began with providing adequate safeguards against infringement into the fundamental and natural rights of man.