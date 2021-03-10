From the Archives (March 10, 1971): Refusal to swear in Governor

10 March 2021 00:15 IST

East Pakistan judges, from the region’s Chief Justice down, yesterday [March 8] refused to swear in Lt. Gen. Tikka Khan, President Yahya Khan’s new choice for Military Governor, as the de facto Awami League regime of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman tried to consolidate its hold on Bengal. President Yahya Khan may visit Dacca to-morrow, apparently to find a way to avoid a head-on collision with the Sheikh and to establish a dialogue with him. According to the Awami League sources, the Chief Justice Mr. B. A. Siddiqui, refused to administer the traditional oath to the Governor designated by the President on Saturday. Failure to take oath officially left Gen. Khan as Governor-designate and Martial Law Administrator. The military would not comment on his status. The Central Government has ceased to function here, according to a highly placed civil servant. Postal services operated normally. Commercial banks under Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s directives, opened for three hours to-day to honour pay cheques. Private citizens were not allowed to withdraw more than Rs. 1,500 rupees.

