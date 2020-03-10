From the Archives (March 10, 1970): Holiday in space by 1976

10 March 2020 00:15 IST

Men and women without special training will journey as passengers into space before the end of the present decade, the head of the United States Space programme forecast here [Key Biscayne]. Dr. Thomas Paine, chief of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said they would fly in a rocket plane that will zoom into space and then return to earth landing horizontally like an ordinary airplane. The rocket plane – or space shuttle – is only at the drawing-board stage, but Dr. Paine told a press conference on Saturday [March 7] he hoped it would be flying by 1976. Dr. Paine said the two-stage space shuttle would take off vertically, then at an altitude of 40 miles (60 kms) and at a speed of 7,000 miles per hour (1,200 k.p.h.) the upper stage would separate and carry men, equipment and supplies up to a permanent space station in earth orbit. The lower stage of the rocket plane would return to earth immediately, making a horizontal landing. The upper stage, after performing its mission in space, lasting maybe one or two weeks, will re-enter the earth’s atmosphere and also land horizontally ready for reuse, Dr. Paine said.

