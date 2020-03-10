From the Archives (March 10, 1970): Holiday in space by 1976
Men and women without special training will journey as passengers into space before the end of the present decade, the head of the United States Space programme forecast here [Key Biscayne]. Dr. Thomas Paine, chief of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said they would fly in a rocket plane that will zoom into space and then return to earth landing horizontally like an ordinary airplane. The rocket plane – or space shuttle – is only at the drawing-board stage, but Dr. Paine told a press conference on Saturday [March 7] he hoped it would be flying by 1976. Dr. Paine said the two-stage space shuttle would take off vertically, then at an altitude of 40 miles (60 kms) and at a speed of 7,000 miles per hour (1,200 k.p.h.) the upper stage would separate and carry men, equipment and supplies up to a permanent space station in earth orbit. The lower stage of the rocket plane would return to earth immediately, making a horizontal landing. The upper stage, after performing its mission in space, lasting maybe one or two weeks, will re-enter the earth’s atmosphere and also land horizontally ready for reuse, Dr. Paine said.