Mr. Harihara Sarma writes: We are receiving several letters from different parts of southern provinces re. requesting us to suggest the names of some weeklies and monthlies which will be easily understood by them. As there was a special magazine intended for them alone we used to give the names of some magazines of the northern parts. Though we are glad to welcome the appearance of ‘Bharat Tilak’ which is soon to be published by our late Pracharak Shri Kahemanand Rahat, still after deep thought we have come to the conclusion that even ‘Bharat Tilak’ could not serve the special purpose of our new Hindi learners. So we are going to publish a Hindi monthly, ‘Rashtra Bhasha Pracharak’ the first of which will be out on Chaitra Pournami. We request the public to patronise and help us by becoming subscribers to this magazine which they can call their own as it has no other mission but to serve them in the right way and to the fullest extent. Special attention will be given to the style, language and subject matter of the magazine. It will be edited by the able and enthusiastic pracharak of Rajahmundry Pandit Hrishikeshji Sharma.