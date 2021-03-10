From the Archives (March 10, 1921): Germany and allies

10 March 2021 00:15 IST

London, March 8: While the abortiveness of the Conference is regretted in England, a feeling of relief amounting to satisfaction is apparent, in Paris, where the sincerity of Germany’s desire to meet the reparations obligations has always been suspected. It is commonly agreed in England that the Allies extended to Germany every opportunity, and by unofficial discussions during the past few days have come up to the scratch, but that German stubbornness prevailed. London papers cordially endorse the action determined on by the Allies and dwell on the blundering German diplomacy and the impudent and cynical speech of Simons and notably on his demand that Upper Silesia which before the war was preponderantly Polish should be German without reference to a plebiscite. Simons’ final rejoinder to Mr. Lloyd George is regarded as indicating that additional counter-proposals will be submitted without delay in order to terminate the new occupations, but it is generally felt that the only propositions which can be discussed will be the unquestioned acceptance of the Paris decisions with modifications regarding the method of discharge.

