From the Archives (March 10, 1920): Depressed classes in the presidency

10 March 2020 00:15 IST

The Government of Madras have just issued as a Press Communique Mr. G.F. Paddison’s note, “as corrected by Home (Judicial)” Department, on the depressed classes in the presidency. Mr. Paddison groups these classes under three heads – the aboriginal and hill tribes, criminal tribes and untouchables. The aboriginal and hill tribes number 1,101,322. The problems connected with these tribes are problems of exploitation, sanitation and economic development calculated to develop the tribes without their being injuriously exploited by outside adventurers. Special laws protecting the tribes have been passed, schools are opened, and communications improved, malaria combated and tracts otherwise improved.Dealing with the criminal tribes, the communique reviews the working of criminal settlements and points to the lines by working along which satisfactory results may be obtained. It concludes with an exhaustive survey of the disabilities of the untouchables distributed throughout the presidency, the measures that Government have till now taken to ameliorate their economic condition and improve their social status.

Advertising

Advertising