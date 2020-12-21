From the Archives | Lok Sabha Dissolution: Is President Bound to Accept P.M.’s Advice? — December 21, 1970

Is the President of India bound to accept the advice of the Prime Minister to dissolve Lok Sabha and order fresh poll? This question was discussed at a seminar here yesterday.
No consensus could emerge as the participants — constitutional experts, men in public life and journalists — express divergent views on the subject.
The seminar was held under the auspices of the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies.
Mr. H.N. Kunzru, President, Indian Council of World Affairs, said that the right of dissolution was the reserve power in the hands of the President and not for party advantage. He also added that before this advice was accepted, the President should explore the possibility of forming an alternative Ministry. Mr. R.C.S. Sarkar, former UPSC Chairman, said that the President was not bound to accept the advice of the Prime Minister, if the Prime Minister had lost majority support of the House.
Mr. Justice S.K. Das, former Supreme Court Judge, was of the view that the “discretionary power” of the President in regard to dissolution of Lok Sabha should be exercised in “exceptional circumstances”.
