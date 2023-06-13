From the archives | Lala Lajpat Rai’s release urged

June 13, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - London

June 11: In the House of Commons replying to Mr. Saklatvala who urged the remission of the remainder of the sentence on Lala Lajpat Rai in view of the fact that he is reported to be tubercular, his age and past great services to India, Earl Winterton said Viscount Peel was not prepared to make representations to the Government of India on a matter the decision on which was within their competence (cheers).

Mr. Rees Davies asked, would Earl Winterton enquire into Lala Lajput Rai’s health? Earl Winterton said he would consult Viscount Peel, but he pointed out the difficulty that, if enquiries were made into the health of one prisoner there was no reason why it should be made in regard to others involving a intolerable burden on public funds. As there was no reason to believe the authorities in India were not carrying out their duties or caring for the health of prisoners, he was disinclined to agree with the suggestion.

