From the Archives (June 9, 1970): Grave Mistake(From an editorial)

A long-term strategy seems to be contemplated by the Tamil Nadu Government in its campaign against the use of the English language in school and college. Recently, a Government order was issued restricting the entry of children into the English medium sections of middle and high schools unless they had had their primary education in English or were the children of Central Government servants or of persons whose mother tongue was not Tamil. This order has been strongly criticised at a public meeting when it was pointed out that it was highly discriminatory. Since pupils are now studying English from the third class, it is quite possible for many children to enter English-medium sections in the higher classes. Further, it is not the children of Central Government servants alone who are likely to move from State to State. This happens to many other classes of professional people and businessmen. As one correspondent pointed out, the proper way to avoid this kind of discrimination would be to open at least one English medium section in every school controlled or recognised by the Government.