London, June 8: Mr. Percy, a delegate representing the white wage-earners of Kenya, has written to Mr. Arthur Henderson requesting for an opportunity to place before the Parliamentary Labour Party the attitude of the white workers in Kenya towards Indian immigrants. Interviewed, he said European wage-earners emphatically protested against the attitude of the South African Labour Party in supporting General Smuts’ policy of voluntary repatriation of Indians from South Africa.