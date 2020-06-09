From the Archives (June 9, 1920): Indian medical professionals(From an editorial)

The agitation in Britain against the admission of Indians in the Indian Medical Service in larger members has not yet died out. The Morning Post laments that the Indian Medical Service has been ruined almost beyond repair by the excessive admission of Indians. “The ruin,” says the apostle of Junkerdom, “has gone so far that no Englishman with any prospect of succeeding in England will care to go over to India.” It is a stale theory that English doctors of the I.M.S. have come forward at the sacrifice of prodigious prospects at home and no amount of warming up will alter the fact that the majority of them have had only a Hobson’s choice – to pick up in India what they are unable to earn in England. The best of them have chosen service here on a balance of benefits and as these benefits still remain fat as ever, there is no reason why they should not continue to come. Our contemporary argues with more chagrin than logic that the diminution of English doctors reacts on other departments on account of the emphatic prejudice against placing his wife and children under an Indian’s treatment.