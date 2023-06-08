June 08, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST

Houston, June 7. The Skylab’s two spacewalkers to-day opened a jammed solar electric generating wing critically needed to end the space station’s power crisis and prolong the productive life of America’s first space station.

“We got the wing out locked”, reported Skylab Commander Charles Conrad after struggling for more than two hours outside the huge research station.

Mission Control reported jubilantly that the glassy solar cells in the 30-foot panel were successfully converting sunlight into electricity.

Conrad and Joseph P. Kerwin reported that the wings were not fully deployed but were partly folded like a half open accordion.

It was the first time a spaceship was repaired by astronauts in a walk in space. The feat apparently solved the Skylab’s energy crisis and presumably assured the space station of a long productive life in space.

Conrad and Kerwin began their historic repair job when they emerged from the Skylab in darkness. They waited for half an hour for the sun to come up and then bogged down trying to rig a bandrail to the damaged solar wing assembly.

The rail was finally latched to the solar wing by the jaws of a metal cutter strapped to the end of the 25-foot handrail. Then Conrad moved hand-over-hand down the side of the Skylab and was working there when the ship swept out of radio contact with the Earth.